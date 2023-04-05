National Burrito Day is on April 6: These are the Houston-area restaurants with deals

National Burrito Day is on April 6 and some restaurants and fast-food spots are offering deals.

We’ve compiled a list of the best deals these Houston restaurants are offering for consumers to take advantage of this yummy holiday.

Chipotle

If you’re a committed rewards member then expect free toppings or sides of queso blanco when purchasing an entrée by using the promo code NBD2023. Remember it has to be an order online or via the Chipotle app.

El Pollo Loco

Don’t miss out on getting the chance to try El Pollo Loco BOGO burrito all day long as long as you’re signed up for their Loco rewards to take advantage of this freebie. An added bonus is you also will be getting free delivery with no minimum purchase.

Taco Bell

It’s a four-day party celebration this National Burrito Day when you order $15 of food from the rewards app from April 6 – 9, you’ll receive a free Grilled Cheese Burrito added to the order.

Freebirds

Customers can stop at any local Freebirds location to take advantage of their $6 promotional burritos that’ll be offered all day. These $6 burritos will also be available online and through the app.

Stay tuned for more deals from your favorite burrito restaurants. We’ll be adding more as we see them. Don’t see the deals you know about? Let us know in the comments if you’ve heard about others and we could add them to our list.