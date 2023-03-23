Luxury items for sale as Houston community holds its high-end garage sale; Check out preview listings from this highly-anticipated event

HOUSTON – “Star Wars” collectibles, Otterbox iPhone cases, designer purses and jewelry are just some of the items listed among the sale previews for the highly-anticipated Rice Military neighborhood garage sale happening this weekend.

The sale -- the neighborhood’s 15th year -- will be held on Saturday only from 8 a.m. until noon.

“EVERYONE is Welcome!,” a social media post about the sale reads. “Net proceeds will go to replacing the fruit trees lost in our neighborhood park - Nellie Keyes Park during the Christmas 2022 winter storm.”

More than 70 homes are participating in the sale. You can see what they’re selling and their addresses in the official sale listings publication here.

GET THE NEIGHBORHOOD MAP AND PREVIEW LISTINGS GUIDE HERE.

KPRC 2 spied among the listings brand-name clothing mentions from Anthropologie, Madewell, Brooks Brothers, Michael Kors, Banana Republic and Lucky, as well as appliances and items from labels like Cricut, Chicco, Ninja and Madewell.

It’s probably a good idea to go with cash, but some of the garage sales said they accept alternate forms of payment like Venmo, Zelle and PayPal.

Are you planning to go? Have you gone to the sale before? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments.