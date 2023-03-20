UHD Thursday Night Concerts return: Kam Franklin and Micah Edwards among artists slated to perform at Discovery Green

HOUSTON – The University of Houston-Downtown Thursday Night Concert Series are set to return to Discovery Green beginning April 20.

Going strong for the 11th year, UHD and Discovery Green have teamed up to present free concerts for Houston.

The series kicks off with an evening of hip-hop and soul music by New Orleans’ two-time Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas, according to a news release.

The series will include a variety of genres from Tejano to punk, rap, and more.

Concert Schedule:

April 20, 7 – 9 p.m. – Tank and the Bangas and Sunami Force

May 4, 7 – 9 p.m. – Kiko Villamizar/The Tiarras and Cucucuy

May 11, 7 – 9 p.m. – Kam Franklin and Micah Edwards

May 18, 7 – 9 p.m. – Cha Wa and Mind Shrine

May 25, 7 – 9 p.m. – Garrett T Capps and Ms. Mack & The Daddies

June 1, 7 – 9 p.m. – Golden Dawn Arkestra and Jumprope

For more information, go here.