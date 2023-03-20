‘Good Burger 2′ confirmed: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell reunite on ‘Fallon’ to announce new sequel for popular 90′s classic

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell confirmed there will be a sequel to “Good Burger.”

According to the news release, Thompson and Mitchell, who played the characters “Dex” and “Ed” will reunite at Good Burger with their new co-workers.

Since the first movie was released, Thompson and Mitchell said they wanted to make a sequel. Thompson told Fallon that the sequel is expected to have lots of surprises and several guest appearances.

“We want as many cameos as we can possibly get, like anybody that wants to do it that I guess is somewhat famous,” Thompson told Fallon on the show.

From the original “Good Burger” sketch from the 90s show “All That” in 1994, Mitchell played Ed, the cashier at the fast-food restaurant Good Burger. The skit was made into a film and released in 1997.

Thompson referred to “Good Burger” as a “fire sketch from the beginning” and knew that the duo would be a hit, he said.

The sequel is scheduled to begin filming this summer and will be released later this year on Paramount+.