Bruce Willis’ family opens up about ‘grief’ they feel on his 68th birthday

In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Willis’ family members are speaking candidly about the grief they feel on the actor’s birthday this year, as it falls just one month after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a video posted on Sunday on Instagram, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an emotional video about honoring Bruce Willis’ 68th birthday amid his recent health issues.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” she said to begin the video. “I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

Read more from NBC News/The TODAY Show here.