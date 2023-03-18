Frozen fruit recalled at Costco and Trader Joe’s due to risk of hepatitis A contamination

Scenic Fruit Company, whose foods are sold at Trader Joe’s and some Costco stores, among others, is recalling various frozen fruit products due to a risk of hepatitis A contamination.

According to a company announcement that the Food and Drug Administration shared on Friday, the affected products include frozen organic strawberries sold under the Kirkland Signature brand at Costco locations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington, as well as the Trader Joe’s frozen “Organic Tropical Fruit Blend” sold nationwide.

Scenic Fruit Company’s frozen strawberries were also on shelves at some Aldi stores, the Seattle-based PCC Community Markets, and distributed through Vital Choice Seafood, a home delivery service. Those items — sold under the brand names Vital Choice, PCC Community Markets, Made With and Simply Nature — are being recalled as well.

