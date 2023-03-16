Houston, what questions do you have about the TEA takeover?

HOUSTON – Texas officials on Wednesday announced a state takeover of Houston’s nearly 200,000-student public school district, one of the largest in the country. The Texas Education Agency will take over the city’s school district in June, nearly four years after the agency first made moves to do so. KPRC has covered this development expansively. We published an explainer on what a TEA takeover is and what it means for the school district going forward.

