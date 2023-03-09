‘Hell naw from me’: These are the best comments after snakes, lizards, tarantulas and a CROCODILE rescued from Montgomery County home fire

East Montgomery County Fire Department responding to a fire involving animals, as posted the week of March 6, 2023.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – First responders have a lot of stories and the East Montgomery County Fire Department shared one with the world on Tuesday that involved a menagerie of animals some consider fear-inducing.

We’ll just let the firefighters tell this one -- we’ll be over here not afraid (but secretly terrified of this house’s contents): “When you are dispatched to a house fire and the call notes are updated with…. 20 SNAKES, LIZARDS, TARANTULAS, AND A CROCODILE WILL BE SECURED INSIDE. Not what you are expecting to hear but we will rescue your animals to if possible!! Everyone just thought we rescued cats in trees….. LOL”

The firefighter looks completely at ease with that boa -- and his epic handlebar mustache. But the world of the internet was NOT at ease -- we daresay, with any of it. We had to catalog some of the best comments on this social media posting. Here they are in all of their glory. What would you think if you walked into this situation? Let us know in the comments so we can share your amazing comments as well in an update on this story.

Billy Caiola: “With great mustaches comes great responsibilities....”

Travis Boyd: “Well the house unfortunately is a complete loss sir….”

Chris Chapman: “And this is why you meet your neighbors before you purchase a home!”

Erin Lowery Krammer: “Under. No. Circumstances.”

Darlene Meek-McKinney: “Absolutely NOT!!!”

Julie Perkins: “That’d been a Hell Naw from me - call animal control

Travis Blackwell: “That awesome ‘stache should be standard-issue for all EMC firefighters.”

Lorena Calderon: “Oh my goodness!!! I would of been sitting in my lawn enjoying every animal getting rescued love it!! Great Job.”

Lisa DeAnn: “My what a big snake you have, sir.”

Centraltexasfires.org: “State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association of Texas here’s an awesome picture for your showcase”

Bridgette N Wheeler: “Nope nope nope!”

Brooke Batchelor: “Wonder how much of a violation with HOA they were in with that amount.”

Leigh Mey: “I’m just here for the mustache.”

Kelly Caskey Neathery: “Those handlebars though.”