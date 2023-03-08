Get colorful and messy at family-friendly, cultural Holi festival

Wednesday is Holi, the festival of color that marks the start of spring and the celebration of good over evil that billions of people of all ages in India look forward to.

These celebrations are packed with food, music, dancing and, most importantly, throwing vibrant and colorful powder at friends, family, and just about anyone they come across. While many of these massive festivities take place on the other side of the planet, many Indian Americans have brought the traditions to Houston.

Playing Holi is simple. Once you get ahold of some safe colored powder, you can grab a handful of it and toss it up in the air at whoever is willing to get a little messy.

We spoke with Lata Srivatsan, the coordinator of the JKYog nonprofit Houston chapter, to learn more about the Holi charity event happening on Sunday.

Along with playing Holi, activities will also include DJ sets, Bollywood performances, dancing, carnival rides, fashion shows, and more. Be sure to go there hungry, there will be food vendors serving Indian-vegetarian options. In addition to all of the exciting activities, Srivatsan said all of the proceeds will be going towards charity.

“It is having fun, but at the same time for a noble cause,” Srivatsan highlighted.

The event will be held at India House on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to attend the event, you can purchase tickets on their website.

You can share your photos from Holi at Click2Pins, under the events channel and community category.

