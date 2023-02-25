16th annual Tour De Houston takes cyclists down south to Clear Lake; what participants, spectators need to know

HOUSTON – The Tour de Houston presented by Apache Corporation is back!

The 16th annual bike ride will offer Houstonians and others a unique way to view the city with routes winding through Houston communities, scenic districts, and parks while raising funds for the city’s Re-Plant Houston Program managed by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

The cycling event will offer three ride-length options for cyclists of all levels.

The Mayor’s Office of Special Events is planning for an estimated 5,000 riders this year.

After the race, participants are encouraged to stay for the post-race party which includes free food, beverages, and music.

When is the Tour de Houston?

The Tour de Houston is happening this Sunday, Feb. 26. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.

Where does it start? Where does it finish?

This year’s route is 59.36 miles and riders will start and finish at Hermann Square - City Hall, located at 901 Bagby.

The route includes scenic areas such as Clear Lake, Lone Star Flight Museum, NASA Johnson Space Center and Greater East End.

For this year’s map, click here.

I’m a participant -- where do I pick up my packet?

Participants can pick up their packets on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sun & Ski, located at 6100 Westheimer.

On the day of the race, participants can pick up their packets in front of City Hall from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Those who need to register can do so at the registration tent located at Walker Street before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Participants can park for free at Lots C and H located at Sabine Street and Memorial Drive.