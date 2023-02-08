🔒Insiders, here’s a chance to watch Adam Sandler at Toyota Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Adam Sandler attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic)

HOUSTON – Insiders -- want to watch Adam Sandler perform at Toyota Center on Monday, Feb. 13? You have a chance to do so for free.

Just fill out the form below for a chance to win a five-pack of tickets to the event.

This sweepstakes is open for entries from Feb. 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. to Feb. 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. Insiders can enter once per day. There will be two winners, each winner will receive one five-pack of tickets.

From the event’s website: “Sandler will bring his outstanding and renowned tour to Houston where he is poised to deliver his unique brand of comedy and song. A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada.”

The event is for mature audiences ages 16 and older.

ENTER HERE