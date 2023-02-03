Spray paint duo dubbed ‘dumb criminals of the week’ after attempting to hide stolen hot pink semi, authorities say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla – Two people were arrested after authorities in Florida said they allegedly stole a semi-tractor truck and attempted to hide it by spray-painting it.

According to officials with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an anonymous tip regarding two people -- a man and a woman -- allegedly spray-painting a Peterbilt semi-tractor truck outside a Days Inn motel.

Investigators said the truck’s original color appeared to be hot pink and the suspects were in the process of concealing its original color with the spray paint.

As deputies arrived, both the man and the woman fled the scene, and a pursuit ensued on foot.

After two hours, officials said both the man and the woman were caught hiding in the woods. Dayanly Cutino Gonzalez and Reinier Lazaro Perez were taken into custody and are expected to face multiple charges, including grand theft auto and criminal mischief. Officials said Cutino Gonzalez was later released from jail after posting a $13,000 bond.

“Thanks to another concerned citizen calling after ‘See Something, Say Something’ our deputies were able to catch two thieves and recover a stolen semi and return it to its rightful owner,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “They also get selected as the dumb criminals of the week award for thinking they could spray paint a semi in a hotel parking lot and not be noticed! Remember, if you are a criminal don’t come to Flagler County driving stolen property and running from us as you will only go to the Green Roof Inn tired!”

Investigators said the truck, approximately valued at $280,000, was reported stolen out of Columbia County hours before the arrest.