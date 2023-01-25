See it👀: Indoor slide park set to open at Katy Mills Mall; Renderings released of Houston-area location

KATY, Texas – There are plenty of slides at this park, but it doesn’t look like you’re going to need a swimsuit to enjoy them.

The slide park planned to open in “late summer of 2023″ at Katy Mills Mall features wavy, steep, meandering, and twisty attractions – all without the water. The facility will be 56,200 square feet with slides reaching heights up to 25 feet tall. The address is 5000 Katy Mills Circle in Katy, Suite 5217.

Slick City Action Parks said it will begin hiring for the Houston location in early summer of 2023.

The attraction organizers describe it this way in a news release: “Designed for ALL AGES, Slick City Houston is a new and thrilling experience featuring eleven large slides (with no water!), four sport all air courts for basketball, dodgeball, volleyball and soccer games, a four-level soft play area (for ages 5 and under) with multiple slides, trapeze, swing, zip line, silks, obstacle course, mini go karts (ages 5-11), over 5000 square feet of events space for parties, City Café and much more!”

Further the organizers are promoting a “Mega Launch slide” for older visitors and a “junior guest” destination on a “tower-built, soft play system.”

Planned location of Slick City Action Parks at Katy Mills Mall. (Innovative Heights Management Co./Slick City Action Parks)

Based on websites for other locations, including in Lakewood, Colorado, called “Denver West” and opened in June 2022, and St. Louis, which opened in November 2022, it appears customers go down the slides on body length-sized mats and land on what appears to be massive foam or mesh mats to cushion one’s landing.

The attraction also aims to have “air-loaded” courts and fields that will allow for dunks that other locations “won’t allow.” Slick City said it will offer regular open play hours and late-night events that allows people to slide under black lights and lasers. There will also be adult-only hours and family fun packages.

The attraction appears to be in its earliest formative stages in Houston, its website, social media and phone number “coming soon.”