🔒'Goodnight, John Boy’ birdies🐦, special sunsets🌇, and a cat on a cool (not tin) roof🐈‍⬛: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – So much nature to love this week. Thank you all for sharing such beautiful moments from across Southeast Texas.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in our area. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

Baby moo☺️🐮

Jennifer U

Everyone is dotting on the new edition to the herd. Little “Max” born today!

Pattison

A sunny winter’s day

woodies_pics

Enjoying a Sunny winter's day 🦋🌞👍🏼

Helotes

“Holy cow!”

SkyWatcher

Holy cow! What a spectacular sunset tonight!

San Antonio

“Sky on fire!”

Taylor Mcclelland

Now this is what you call SKY ON FIRE!!!

San Antonio

So many colors

SkyWatcher

A multitude of sunset colors honors Dr. King.

San Antonio

“At a loss for words”

SkyWatcher

Tonight's sunset must be meant for poets, because I'm at a loss for words.

San Antonio

“Good night, John Boy”📸

Leita Mae

Good night John boy

New Braunfels

Yay for tree forts!

Yvonne Scherny

Overcast mornings???? Always a good time to play in a brand new tree fort!

San Antonio

Foggy mornings 😍

MaryAnne Moran

Round Top foggy morning

Round Top

‘A beautiful evening’

johnsedlak

A beautiful evening on Lake Houston in Kingwood.

Houston

A foggy day in Galveston

Morten Lamoey

Just a little fog

Galveston

Suburban sunset

Sherri Andrews

Suburban sunset…

Humble

A gorgeous sunset

SkyWatcher

The only way to improve a great glass of wine is with a gorgeous sunset.

San Antonio

Cat on a cool (not tin) roof

Wally Crow

Cat on the roof enjoying this nice weather.

Sugar Land

‘A stunner’

Peter Nyren

Monday’s sunset over Woodlawn Lake. A stunner!

San Antonio

“Confused by the spring-like weather”

Ron

My Hibiscus plants are confused by the Spring like weather.

Houston

Cardinal direction

Irma L.

Beautiful Cardinal

San Antonio

Lake Livingston during the golden hour

PineIslandNan

Lovely sunset Lake Livingston!

Livingston

Vague sunset

Pins User

Sunset . Nw side . Vance Jackson and Wurzbach.

Bolivar Peninsula

From boat to table

TX_ShrimpDiva

You see a lot more than dolphins while on the ferry. You may see how your fresh shrimp goes from the boat to the table.

Galveston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

