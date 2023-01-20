53º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

‘How U doin’?: Tell your Valentine you’re their ‘LBSTR’ with ‘Friends’ themed conversation hearts candy

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Friends, TV Shows, Valentine's Day, Candy
BRACH’S introduces limited-edition Conversation Hearts inspired by iconic television series FRIENDS. (Hand-out, Courtesy Brach's/PR Newswire)

OH. MY. GOD. Conversation hearts just got cooler and sweeter this Valentine’s Day, thanks to the iconic TV show “Friends.”

Brach’s, the company behind the conversation hearts candy, announced a limited-edition “Friends” conversation hearts candy, featuring 26 iconic quotes and references from the show, according to a news release.

Those references include “UR MY LBSTR,” “MOO POINT,” and “ON A BREAK.”

Flavors include watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry, and orange flavors.

You can find “Friends” conversational hearts candy at any Houston-area grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retailers now.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email