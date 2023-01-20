‘How U doin’?: Tell your Valentine you’re their ‘LBSTR’ with ‘Friends’ themed conversation hearts candy

OH. MY. GOD. Conversation hearts just got cooler and sweeter this Valentine’s Day, thanks to the iconic TV show “Friends.”

Brach’s, the company behind the conversation hearts candy, announced a limited-edition “Friends” conversation hearts candy, featuring 26 iconic quotes and references from the show, according to a news release.

Those references include “UR MY LBSTR,” “MOO POINT,” and “ON A BREAK.”

Flavors include watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry, and orange flavors.

You can find “Friends” conversational hearts candy at any Houston-area grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retailers now.