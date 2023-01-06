New year, new you: Local home decor business surprises Houston-area family by furnishing apartment

Maria Obiang and her three children recently moved into a new apartment. Thanks to The WM, a Houston decor group, Maria’s family can call the new house, home.

HOUSTON – A new year, a new you.

A local design firm is setting up one local family for success with a home makeover.

Maria Obiang and her three children recently moved into a new apartment. Thanks to The WM, a Houston decor group, Maria’s family can call the new house, home.

“I have been struggling,” said Maria Obiang who elaborated on life in a shelter. “It was a six-month journey of being there, trying to get a job, trying to put my kids in the right school, needs for my son, get this help, it was a long process.”

Obiang credits her ability to thrive due to the resources from the Mission of Yahweh.

“They were able to help me, to accommodate my needs for my kids so I can keep my job,” Obiang said.

The mother of three was nominated to have her one-bedroom apartment completely furnished by The WM. The transformation was a surprise, and it took place within a few hours.

“It means I have a home. It means my children are going to be in a comfortable place.” Obiang said.

A sense of safety and security, a table for 10-year-old Nancy to do her homework, beds for 6-year-old Alejandro and 4-year-old Genesis to rest, and a place for mom to relax. A house, this family can now call home.

LeTricia Wilbanks is co-founder and designer of The WM. She is the founder of Design For Peace (an unofficial nonprofit).

“These guys have done all of the hard work to get where they are, and so we are just helping take that next step,” she said. “We collect things throughout the year, and whenever we have enough furniture and accessories to fill up someone’s home, the need will appear to us. It has been like that since I started.”

Wilbanks has completed 50 homes since Design For Peace came about in 2016. Her hope is to motivate others to uplift neighbors in need.

“Love is a verb, and we can all be inspired to do this for other people.” she said.