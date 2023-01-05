Kids’ Meals feeds thousands of Houston children each day. Here’s how you can support the organization

At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand.

This month, we’re featuring Kids’ Meals, an organization that describes itself as a “first-responder to children ages 5 and under facing debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty.”

Kids’ Meals provides healthy meals to preschool-aged children who don’t yet have access to school-based meal programs. Each day, the organization delivers free meals to some 7,000 children. Since its inception in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 8.5 million free meals to food insecure children in 43 Houston-area zip codes.

Kids’ Meals is always seeking volunteers to prepare and pack meals for delivery. Volunteer shifts are held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can sign up for a shift here. Kids ages eight and older are welcome to volunteer – but must be accompanied by an adult.

If you can’t make it to a volunteer shift, there’s still plenty you can do to help. You can decorate lunch bags at home or donate food and other supplies. For the list of items the organization accepts, click here. For additional information, visit kidsmealsinc.org. You can also donate money to the organization here. You can also buy Kids’ Meals merch and coffee.

Do you know a nonprofit, charity group or organization making our city a better place to call home? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

