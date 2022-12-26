Firefighters on Santa’s nice list after rescuing child’s Christmas toy from drainage system

Hours after Santa delivered a shiny new remote-control car to a Houston-area family, the miniature motorized vehicle was nearly lost on its maiden voyage.

The Willowfork Fire Department in Katy, Fort Bend County responded to help and posted photos from the rescue Sunday afternoon on Facebook. The pictures show firefighters lowering a ladder into a drain and then a first responder crawling down to save the newly treasured toy.

The fire department posted: Firefighters had to rescue a brand new gift from Santa this morning. During the RC car’s maiden voyage, it crashed into the drainage system. Service never stops!

Fire captain David Rogers said the firefighters received an unofficial request to retrieve the toy through a non-emergency channel. The firefighters were in service but not doing anything at the time, so they decided to help the youngster who lost his Christmas toy.

By the looks of the pictures, the good deed was appreciated by the family and certainly will cement the Willowfork Fire Department’s spot on Santa’s nice list.