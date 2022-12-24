LIST: Houston-area grocery stores open, closed Christmas weekend

HOUSTON – You’re about to prepare that delicious holiday meal...then it hit you -- you’re missing that last ingredient! Oh no!
Luckily some Houston-area stores will be open on Christmas Eve for that final rush, whether you need that final ingredient, or need to pick up a whole meal, or even a Christmas gift.
You can find the list below, including convenience stores:
Costco
Dec. 24 - 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
CVS
Dec. 24 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dec. 25 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
H-E-B (Including Central Market)
Dec. 24 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Kroger
Dec. 24 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Randalls
Dec. 24 - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Sam’s Club
Dec. 24 - 9 a.m. (Open for Plus Members at 8 a.m.) to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Sprouts Farmers Market
Dec. 24 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec 25 - Closed
Target
Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours. Most will close at 8 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Walgreens
Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours. Most stores will operate normally.
Dec. 25 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walmart
Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours
Dec. 25 - Closed
Whole Foods
Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours.
Dec. 25 - Closed
This list will be updated periodically.