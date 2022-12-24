LIST: Houston-area grocery stores open, closed Christmas weekend

HOUSTON – You’re about to prepare that delicious holiday meal...then it hit you -- you’re missing that last ingredient! Oh no!

Luckily some Houston-area stores will be open on Christmas Eve for that final rush, whether you need that final ingredient, or need to pick up a whole meal, or even a Christmas gift.

You can find the list below, including convenience stores:

Costco

Dec. 24 - 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

CVS

Dec. 24 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 25 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

H-E-B (Including Central Market)

Dec. 24 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Kroger

Dec. 24 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Randalls

Dec. 24 - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Sam’s Club

Dec. 24 - 9 a.m. (Open for Plus Members at 8 a.m.) to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Sprouts Farmers Market

Dec. 24 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec 25 - Closed

Target

Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours. Most will close at 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Walgreens

Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours. Most stores will operate normally.

Dec. 25 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart

Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours

Dec. 25 - Closed

Whole Foods

Dec. 24 - Check your nearest store for hours.

Dec. 25 - Closed

This list will be updated periodically.