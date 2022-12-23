17º

Santa brings joy to deaf, hard of hearing children through sign language

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Courtesy photo (Gaylord National Resort via Storyful)

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Everyone should be able to enjoy a visit with Santa Claus over the holidays, and one resort in Maryland made sure of that earlier in December.

On Dec. 12, the Gaylord National Resort in Fort Washington, Maryland, one Santa interacted with children who are deaf or hard of hearing through American Sign Language.

Video of the Santa communicating with the children, courtesy of Storyful, can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.

It was a touching way to create equal access to Santa Claus, who brought holiday joy and smiles to the faces of the kids who attended.

