Keep on the sunny side! Daylight increases each day by this much from now until summer

A drone point of view of the sun rising over Stonehenge on January 12,2022 in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Chris Gorman)

Winter has certainly come roaring like a lion for a majority of the country, with a vicious storm set to hit the Midwest and Northeast before Christmas Day and colder than normal temperatures striking the deep south.

But we’re here to present the ultimate glass-is-half-full outlook, despite the snow, cold and wind chills.

We’ve hit the bottom point of the year when it comes to daylight in the Northern Hemisphere, and we’re only going up from here!

The winter solstice was on Wednesday afternoon, meaning each day from now until June 21 will feature gains in daylight.

The exact amount throughout the 48 lower states will vary slightly, but using the central location of Chicago, here’s how the daylight gains will break down in the coming months, according to Almanac.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the amount of daylight will increase by four minutes total.

After New Year’s, the amount of daylight starts to jump more exponentially, going up roughly two minutes a day by the middle of January.

By Feb. 20, the average daylight gain is three minutes a day. This is the average daily gain until about May.

Once May arrives, the amount of daylight gain each day slows back down to two minutes.

Come June, in the days leading up to the summer solstice, the increase in daylight slows further until about a minute a day.

For the next six months at least, step into the light — the increased daylight, that is!