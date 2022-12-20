55º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

YouTube’s top trending U.S. videos, creators of 2022

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: National, YouTube
The YouTube logo as shown in the YouTube booth at the Licensing Expo 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on June 22, 2016 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) (Gabe Ginsberg, 2016 Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images)

YouTube released its annual list of the American “videos, creators, and music that made an impact in 2022.” It offers tantalizing insight into the content that the country’s consuming on the platform.

Collectively, the country’s top 10 trending YouTube videos amassed 650 million views. They include a Super Bowl halftime show, a slap heard around the world, Mark Rober’s hilarious attempt to foil scam callers and more.

Scroll below for top trending U.S, YouTube videos, as well as the top shorts, creators and songs.

Top trending videos

  1. Technoblade - so long nerds
  2. Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
  3. Dream - hi, I’m Dream.
  4. NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
  5. MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
  6. Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
  7. Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight
  8. Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage)
  9. The Try Guys - what happened.
  10. First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake

Top shorts

  1. Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
  2. Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges
  3. Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
  4. Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do THIS…
  5. Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console
  6. Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts
  7. Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America’s Got Talent)
  8. ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?
  9. PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! 😭❤️ #Shorts
  10. NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts

Top creators

  1. MrBeast
  2. NichLmao
  3. Airrack
  4. Ryan Trahan
  5. Isaiah Photo
  6. Brent Rivera
  7. Dan Rhodes
  8. Luke Davidson
  9. CoryxKenshin
  10. Ian Boggs

Breakout creators

  1. NichLmao
  2. Airrack
  3. Jooj Natu ENG
  4. Shangerdanger
  5. David The Baker
  6. Kat
  7. dayta
  8. Devin Caherly Shorts
  9. MDMotivator
  10. Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3)

Top songs

  1. Encanto Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
  2. Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
  3. Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure
  4. Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó
  5. Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems
  6. Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
  7. Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii
  8. Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
  9. Karol G - PROVENZA
  10. Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video)

A local look back at 2022

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter