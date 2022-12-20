YouTube’s top trending U.S. videos, creators of 2022

YouTube released its annual list of the American “videos, creators, and music that made an impact in 2022.” It offers tantalizing insight into the content that the country’s consuming on the platform.
Collectively, the country’s top 10 trending YouTube videos amassed 650 million views. They include a Super Bowl halftime show, a slap heard around the world, Mark Rober’s hilarious attempt to foil scam callers and more.
Scroll below for top trending U.S, YouTube videos, as well as the top shorts, creators and songs.
Top trending videos
- Technoblade - so long nerds
- Dream - hi, I’m Dream.
- MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
- Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
- Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight
- Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage)
- The Try Guys - what happened.
- First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake
Top shorts
- Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
- Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges
- Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
- Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console
- Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts
- Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America’s Got Talent)
- ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?
Top creators
Breakout creators
Top songs
- Encanto Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
- Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure
- Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó
- Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
- Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii
- Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
- Karol G - PROVENZA
- Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video)
