Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden said in a tweet.

RELATED: Who is the Russian arms dealer that the U.S. exchanged for Brittney Griner?

RELATED: WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in high-profile prisoner swap between the US and Moscow, NBC News reports

#BrittneyGriner and #BrittneyGrinerfree are trending hashtags as news of her release was released. Here is the president’s tweet, as well as a number of others shared since the athlete’s release:

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is coming home.



Just incredibly good news.



Thank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it. https://t.co/xwAIyArOoK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 8, 2022

We just traded “The Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout, a man who sold arms to warlords, for Brittney Griner, a WNBA player.



This may be the worst trade deal in history. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is free. pic.twitter.com/Hysiq0babU — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 8, 2022

“Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”



Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvR pic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2022

#BrittneyGriner is free. Hallelujah!



Folks, if you are an American citizen, DO NOT go to Russia, right now. Just don’t.

Putin is a ruthless man, capable of anything.



Also, WNBA needs pay equity so US athletes don’t have to go play in God-forsaken countries with no rule of law. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 8, 2022

Do you know it’s possible to celebrate progress, while also knowing there’s more to be done?



To feel joy about #BrittneyGriner’s release AND realize the work is not over in this nation or abroad concerning unjust imprisonment?



Don’t let your 1st response always be bitterness. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 8, 2022

The #BrittneyGriner trade is Biden’s version of Obama’s Bergdahl trade. In both cases America got back a nasty anti-American leftist in exchange for some really bad dudes likely to continue to do harm to this country. This is the Democrat playbook! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 8, 2022

After nearly 300 days, Brittney Griner is coming home.



This is the day we worked towards and prayed for. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) December 8, 2022

#BrittneyGriner is on her way to the US and a military facility in San Antonio after prisoner swap in UAE. Paul Whelan is left behind with Russia insisting on treating him as an espionage case, though the US denies he was ever a spy. Russia told the US it was “one or none.” — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) December 8, 2022

It's happened! #BrittneyGriner is on her way home. We knew this process could take months, but she is free!! https://t.co/dwvWl1KPHp — Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon (@ksvarnon) December 8, 2022

#BrittneyGriner is free! Now let’s free all drug war political prisoners. https://t.co/IvxToqHmWV — Carl Hart (@drcarlhart) December 8, 2022

This unjust detention is over and Brittney Griner is coming home. I’m so happy for her wife Cherelle and their whole family. Thank you to everyone who advocated for Brittney’s release and to the State Department and White House who worked so hard to make this happen. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 8, 2022

We are grateful that #BrittneyGriner’s unjust detention has ended. Her sentence was atypical for the crime of which she was convicted. She should be home with her wife and family. This is also true for many people in U.S. prisons for marijuana possession. https://t.co/3Z9eQVcqdx — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner (who was charged with carrying CBD oil in a vape) was released in exchange for Russian Viktor Bout who was convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles, and providing aid to terrorists.



There wasn’t ANYONE ELSE? 🤯 — Dr. Mariela Roca (@rocaforcongress) December 8, 2022

God is good! Brittney Griner is FREE! 🙌🏾 — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) December 8, 2022

REV. AL SHARPTON APPLAUDS BRITTNEY GRINER’S RETURN TO US AFTER NINE-MONTH IMPRISONMENT IN RUSSIA



Civil Rights Leader Urged Faith Leaders Trip to Russia to Pray over WNBA Star, Pressured Biden Administration to Bring Her Home#WeAreBG #BrittneyGriner pic.twitter.com/cJGBSX9EtO — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 8, 2022

This morning #BrittneyGriner is free- it is because of the relentless work of her wife Cherelle, friends like @dawnstaley, her agent, fellow players at @TheWNBPA , thousands of Americans especially #Blackwomen! AND THE determination of @potus and @vp to get her home. #WeareBG — Jotaka Eaddy (@JotakaEaddy) December 8, 2022