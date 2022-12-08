77º

Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images) (Mike Mattina, 2021 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden said in a tweet.

#BrittneyGriner and #BrittneyGrinerfree are trending hashtags as news of her release was released. Here is the president’s tweet, as well as a number of others shared since the athlete’s release:

