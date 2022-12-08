‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Give an Amazon driver $5 for each delivery this holiday season

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HOUSTON – From snacks to random hugs, Amazon customers have another special way to thank their delivery drivers this busy holiday season.

Amazon announced Wednesday that customers all over the U.S. can have an opportunity to say “thank you” to drivers that make their deliveries.

For the first one million “thank you’s, anytime a customer says “Alexa, thank my driver,” using an Alexa-enabled device such as Echo or Echo Show, Amazon says the most recent delivery driver will receive $5.

“Amazon recently hit a major package milestone – 15 billion Amazon packages delivered in the U.S.,” Amazon said in a news release. “To celebrate and thank the incredible drivers who play an important role delivering on behalf of Amazon play in their communities, Amazon is providing customers with the opportunity to do so each and every day as well, with the help of Alexa.”

There is no additional charge to thank the driver. Those who do not own an Alexa-enabled device can still thank their drivers using the Amazon shopping or Alexa app on their smartphones.

The five drivers who receive the most “thank you’s” will be rewarded with $10,000 and an additional $10,000 to the charity of their choice, according to Amazon.