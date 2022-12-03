World Cup 2022: USA among 16 remaining teams in 2nd round; Here’s where, when you can watch all the action

(Ashley Landis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

United States' Christian Pulisic (10) controls the ball ahead of Iran's Ahmad Noorollahi (21) during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup is finally here.

Sixteen teams, including the U.S., made it past the first round. Now, the next challenge is to make it through the knockout stages of the tournament.

The U.S. Men’s National Team (Group B) is set to face the Netherlands (from Group A) Saturday at 9 a.m.

Watch parties in Houston

Houston Dynamo FC will be hosting official watch parties for the 2022 World Cup at Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston) and Karbach Brewing Co. (2032 Karbach St., Houston). For more information, click here.

Where to watch the World Cup at home

All World Cup games will be televised on FOX in English.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will stream all 64 games with Spanish-language commentary. Games in the Knockout stage and beyond require a Premium subscription.

Games begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For the full televised schedule, click here.

What is the Round of 16? How would Extra Time work?

Sixteen teams (two from each group) advanced from the group stage of the tournament. Now they face single-elimination games at this point and beyond.

According to NBC Los Angeles, if the score ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the game goes into Extra Time -- consisting of two 15-minute sessions with one-minute breaks in between. No matter how many goals are scored (aka the “Golden Goal” rule), the full 30 minutes of extra time are played in its entirety.

If after Extra Time the score remains in a tie, then a best-of-five penalty shootout takes place.

What’s the schedule like?

Saturday, Dec. 3

9 a.m. - Netherlands vs. USA

1 p.m. - Argentina - Australia

Sunday, Dec. 4

9 a.m. - France vs. Poland

1 p.m. - England vs. Senegal

Monday, Dec. 5

9 a.m. - Japan vs. Croatia

1 p.m. - Brazil vs. South Korea

Tuesday, Dec. 6

9 a.m. - Morocco vs. Spain

1 p.m. - Portugal vs. Switzerland

Looking ahead....

QUARTERFINALS - Begin Friday, Dec. 9

SEMI-FINALS - Begin Tuesday, Dec. 13

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF - Saturday, Dec. 17; 9 a.m.

FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME - Sunday, Dec. 18; 9 a.m.

For full team info, click here.