Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10

HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help.

KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard.

Aerial hoops, jugglers, contortionists, and thousands of gallons of water.

Just a few of the acts you will experience at Cirque Italia performing outside the Katy Mills Mall, all weekend long.

“It’s this unique combination of rain and fountains just creating this really beautiful atmosphere for all these incredible acts,” said show manager and performer, Morgaine Rosenthal.

The main attraction is the custom-designed water stage that can hold up to 35,000 gallons of water as performers twist and twirl from high up above.

“I think people really love the show, we get a great response from the public especially when the water starts up because it’s something that they’re not expecting,” said Rosenthal.

The show’s creator, Manuel Rebecchi, comes from a generational Italian circus family and wanted to create an aquatic spectacular full of high-energy acts on tight ropes, trapezes, and even BMX bikes and roller skates.

“It’s this really unique experience, for circuses, he decided to leave the elephants and the tigers in the jungle and just focus on the abilities of the human body and then offset that with this unique water stage,” said Rosenthal.

With tickets starting at just ten dollars, it’s an affordable show for all families to enjoy.

“It’s this really high level of entertainment and family-friendly, and it’s something that you can afford to bring the whole family to,” added Rosenthal.

There is a show Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

There are three shows Saturday and three shows Sunday in the parking lot of the Katy Mills Mall.

You can’t miss the big white tent.

Cirque Italia is also offering a free child ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket in its blue and red section.

For more information click here.