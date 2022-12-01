5 best bets for your Houston weekend

Goodbye gobblers. Ta-ta for now turkey season! November came and went and the final month of the calendar year is here and now and fa-la-la-flashing before our very eyes (2023 is coming for us all) so celebrate the season while you can.

Here are five festive events to get you started:

🤠 Watch “A Texas Carol,” presented by A.D. Players

The whole family is on the way to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem -- when the first group arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone! Now, how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas? A.D. Players presents this hysterical and heartwarming story about all things Christmas and all things Texas Nov. 30 through Dec. 23.

Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase here.

🎩 Play dress up at Dickens on The Strand

Brush off your bowlers and pull out your petticoats in preparation for Galveston Historical Foundation’s 49th annual Dickens on The Strand. Held Dec. 2-4, the beloved holiday festival brings 19th-century Victorian London to Historic Downtown Galveston. Enjoy parades, period-appropriate music, and a slew of entertainers portraying Her Royal Highness Queen Victoria, Prince albert, Father Christmas and Charles Dickens himself. Costumed vendors will peddle their wares (Victorian-inspired crafts, clothing, holiday decorations, gift items, etc.) from street stalls and cars. Special events include a tea party and “Salute to Sunset” party aboard the Tall Ship Elissa, holiday handbell concerts inside the breathtaking 1859 St. Joseph’s Church, an English breakfast at Ashton Villa, a spectacular soiree at Bishop’s Palace, and a Victorian bed race.

For more information, click here.

🎄Experience “Home Alone” in concert, presented by the Houston Symphony

“Home Alone” has added festive fun to the holidays since 1990. Now Kevin and the kooky McCallister family are at Houston’s Jones Hall, where “Home Alone” is playing, with tickets starting at $34. During the screenings on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the Houston Symphony will play the film’s delightful score live. Find additional information here.

🎶 Sing carols with the Houston Grand Opera at Discovery Green

Sing along with the Houston Grand Opera as it performs songs of the season at Discovery Green Saturday night. Catch the carolers at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Find more info here.

🍔 Work up an appetite watching Alley Theatre’s “What-A-Christmas”

In this comedy written by Texas playwright Isaac Gómez, meet Margot, a Tejana Scrooge who’s flippin’ burgers, flingin’ fries, and seein’ spirits while working the Christmas Eve overnight shift at Whataburger. Presented by Alley Theatre, the new holiday will run Dec. 2 through Dec. 24. Purchase tickets here.

A list of lists:

Like what you see?

This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.