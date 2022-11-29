80º

What are the best books you’ve ever read?

Bookworms, we’d love to hear your recommendations.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Those of us who are voracious readers are constantly searching for our next great read. Sometimes we need advice on what to read next since there are so many excellent books out there. So readaholics, what do you recommend?

Think about all the books you’ve ever read. Which are your favorites, and why? Whether they’re old or new, fiction or nonfiction, tough classic from the canon or graphic novels or even children’s books, which titles left a lasting impression?

Share your recommendations in the form below.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

