What are the best books you’ve ever read?

Those of us who are voracious readers are constantly searching for our next great read. Sometimes we need advice on what to read next since there are so many excellent books out there. So readaholics, what do you recommend?

Think about all the books you’ve ever read. Which are your favorites, and why? Whether they’re old or new, fiction or nonfiction, tough classic from the canon or graphic novels or even children’s books, which titles left a lasting impression?

Share your recommendations in the form below.

_

MORE: Get lost in the stacks: These Houston bookshops are the stuff of dreams