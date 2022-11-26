Start working on those cosplays: Comicpalooza returns to George R. Brown Convention center Memorial Day weekend in 2023

Comicpalooza wall of celebrities -- Guests who attend each year will sign their name at the wall.

Mark your calendars and start working on those cosplays, Houston!

Comicpalooza announced they will roll back to Memorial Day weekend for 2023!

The largest pop-culture extravaganza in Texas will take place at George R Brown Convention Center on May 26-28, 2023.

More details such as guests and attractions will be revealed at a later time.

In 2021, Comicpalooza brought several popular guests such as actor Terry Crews, Alice Cooper, and ‘Doctor Who’ star Christopher Eccleston.

Passes will go on sale beginning Nov. 28. For more information, you can follow Comicpalooza on Facebook or Twitter, or click here.