TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes at I-45 North near Memorial Drive shut down after truck hits overpass, TxDOT says

Multiple lanes at I-45 North Freeway outbound after Memorial Drive are shut down due to a heavy truck crash, TxDOT says.
A photo posted from TxDOT Houston shows a truck’s load that crashed into the overpass.
Crews are working to clear the crash, which is expected to take several hours.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
I-45 North Freeway northbound after Memorial multiple mainlanes are blocked due to heavy truck incident. This incident is expected to take multiple hours to clear. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QATJusgXro— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 21, 2022