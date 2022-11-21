TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes at I-45 North near Memorial Drive shut down after truck hits overpass, TxDOT says

TxDOT photo shows a heavy truck slams through an overpass on I-45 near Memorial Drive

Multiple lanes at I-45 North Freeway outbound after Memorial Drive are shut down due to a heavy truck crash, TxDOT says.

A photo posted from TxDOT Houston shows a truck’s load that crashed into the overpass.

Crews are working to clear the crash, which is expected to take several hours.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.