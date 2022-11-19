48º

1 firefighter injured, several residents displaced by apartment building fire

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

A late night fire at a northwest Harris County apartment building on Saturday sent one firefighter to the hospital and displaced numerous others, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at Rock Creek Apartments, 200 Hollow Tree Lane, around 11:45 p.m. to find flames and heavy smoke.

The building was damaged by the blaze and one firefighter suffering from smoke inhalation was transported to a local hospital. Residents in 16 units were displaced, but the Red Cross was assisting them.

The fire remains under investigation.

