World Cup 2022: Can’t make it to Qatar? Here’s where, when you can watch the action

Argentina's Lionel Messi sgives a thumb up before a friendly match between Argentina and United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Who’s excited for the 2022 World Cup? (the author writing this article is!)

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar, but it’s a little different this time around -- taking place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 18, instead of over the summer due to the high summer temperatures at the host country.

But there is a good reason to get hyped -- in four years, Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. (including Houston) will be hosting games in the 2026 World Cup.

Watch parties in Houston

Houston Dynamo FC will be hosting several official watch parties for the 2022 World Cup at popular Houston-area biergartens as one of their own, midfielder Hector Herrera, will join Mexico’s National Soccer Team as they face Poland on Nov. 22.

Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston) and Karbach Brewing Co. (2032 Karbach St., Houston) will host nine games each, while Houston Sports Park (12131 Kirby Dr., Houston) will be hosting Mexico vs. Argentina on Nov. 26, according to the schedule.

The watch parties kick off on Mon. Nov, 21 with a matchup between the U.S. and Wales at Pitch 25. The game begins at 1 p.m.

For the full watch party schedule, click here.

We are excited to announce that we’ll be the official watch party location with the @HoustonDynamo for all of the Group Stages starting at 1PM as well as Mexico vs Poland at 10AM starting next week! Come on out and see who will win the trophy this year! ⚽️🏟️#soccer #fifa pic.twitter.com/IWviqJsp7v — Karbach Brewing (@karbachbrewing) November 17, 2022

Where to watch the World Cup at home

All World Cup games will be televised on FOX in English.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will stream all 64 games with Spanish-language commentary starting Nov. 20. The first 12 games will be free before the rest will be moved to Peacock’s Premium tier.

Games begin as early as 4 a.m. Houston time and as late as 1 p.m. Houston time.

For the full televised schedule, click here.

Who’s playing at the 2022 World Cup this year?

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B

England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

For full team info, click here.