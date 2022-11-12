More Americans are living and working in Mexico. Where does that leave the locals?

Derrick Morgan moved to Mexico during the pandemic after a solo trip.

“I fell in love with the culture, the people, just everything about the city,” the 31-year-old attorney and self-described “digital nomad” said.

The warm weather and relaxed Covid restrictions played a part in his decision to spend more time there after he first visited at the end of 2019. He now lives and works in Mexico City during the fall and the winter — he calls himself a “snowbird” — and he stays in short-term rental properties. The most enticing factor? It’s less expensive to live there than when he’s at his Chicago condominium.

Read more on NBC News here.