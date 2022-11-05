‘Kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth’: ‘Mattress Mack’ encourages Houstonians to welcome Phillies fans with open arms ahead of World Series

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wants Houstonians and Astros fans to show kindness to visitors as the World Series returns to Minute Maid Park Saturday.

McIngvale posted a statement on the Gallery Furniture Facebook page, where he encouraged fans to show ‘southern hospitality and warmth’ to Phillies fans who may be in town to watch the World Series.

“This goes without saying, but I wanted to encourage, if you will be attending an Astros [World Series] game this weekend (as I hope to!),” he said, “THANK YOU for showing any visiting Philly fans the kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth that makes TEXAS the Great State that it is!”

Read the full statement below:

“THANK YOU EVERYONE in Houston who has stood behind me ALWAYS and especially in recent days. This goes without saying, but I want to encourage, if you will be attending an Astros WS game this weekend (as I hope to!), THANK YOU for showing any visiting Philly fans the kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth that makes Texas the Great State that it is! We have a huge opportunity this weekend and every day to show ALL visitors to our amazing city how we welcome guests, with open arms, a kind greeting, a firm handshake, and a good time in our great city and great state. I’m so excited for all Phillies fans who visit Houston to go home with stories of how nice everyone was to them, how great the BBQ and all the food was, and how no matter the outcome, what a great time they had. Have a WONDERFUL weekend, THANK YOU, and GO ‘STROS!!!!”

The statement comes after a viral video showed Phillies fans heckling him about the Astros with negative comments following the team’s Game 3 loss. Representatives said he had enough of the comments and responded to the fans with an outburst.

McIngvale admitted to KPRC 2 that he “lost his cool” that night.

“I wasn’t proud of the words and my behavior,” he said. “I lost my cool that night. But you gotta defend our guys, the Astros are so good for our city.”

McIngvale will deliver the first pitch during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.