Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo to host whiskey bottle signing at SW Houston Spec’s on Nov. 12

Members of the band Metallica are the creators behind the BLACKENED whiskey. Bassist Rob Trujillo will host a signing at Specs in southwest Houston on Nov. 12.

HOUSTON – Metallica fans will want to make a stop at Spec’s next Saturday.

Bassist Rob Trujillo will be signing bottles of BLACKENED American Whiskey at Spec’s located on Fountain View in southwest Houston on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The whiskey, according to a news release, was created by members of Metallica, including Trujillo and late master distiller David Pickerell in late 2018.

Master distiller Rob Dietrich, Pickerell’s son who took over the distillery after his father’s passing, will also join Trujillo at the signing event.

The whiskey is described as a “blend of the finest North American bourbons and ryes married in black brandy caskets and finished to the low hertz frequencies of Metallica’s music via sonic-enhancement process.”

IF YOU GO:

Where: Spec’s, 2020 Fountain View Drive, Houston

Time: 2 p.m.

Reservations are not required, and attendance is first come, first served. Attendees must be 21 or over.

