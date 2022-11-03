All the drinks, all the cups: This is Starbucks’ 2022 holiday rollout

HOUSTON – Starbucks is out Thursday with its annual lineup of holiday-season drinks and cups.

The drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte. Cold coffee beverages including Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew are also back for another holiday.

In addition to new holiday food and gifts, a new collection of specially designed Starbucks holiday cups signals the start of the season. This year, the chain has introduced four new Starbucks holiday cup designs.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year’s holiday campaign.

A news release on Starbucks’ blog reads, “To bring that sentiment to life on the cups, designers created a collection of holiday motifs – like sparkles, ornaments and snowflakes – to add a sense of seasonal joy. Ribbon and tape elements bring another gift-giving element, along with gift tags on the back of each cup – perfect for a personalized note. The color palette features classic seasonal colors with the added flair of mint green. The result is a warm and welcoming vibe during a season that brings people together.”

Here are the cup designs:

