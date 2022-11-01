🔒These are the quirkiest advent calendars we could find for this holiday season

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s finally time to start looking into fun advent calendars to help you countdown the days until Christmas because they often sell out fast.

It always fun to have a traditional advent calendar, but why not make them more interesting?

Here are some of best advent calendars that anyone can enjoy for their 2022 Christmas countdown.

If you love famous country singer Dolly Parton, then you must check this out. 24 days of Dolly is filled with some of Dolly’s favorite things, including chocolates, caramels, gummies and mints for $39.95 at Williams Sonoma.

Also from Williams Sonoma, Harry Potter fans can get a Hogwarts Express Calendar filled with fun magical candies from the wizarding world like Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, gummy owls, Lemon Sherbets, lighting bolts and more for $45.95.

This one is for jerky lovers everywhere. ManCrates.com has announced their own way to countdown the 25 days before Christmas with 25 different flavors of beef jerky including root beer habanero, honey bourbon, Cajun, teriyaki and more. O Holy Cow advent calendar is $89.99.

Speaking of unusual food advent calendars, Bonne Maman has 23 jars of different fruit spreads and one jar of honey for $39.99. Some flavors include, but are not limited to, chestnut and orange with spices, pear with cocoa nibs and strawberry with star anise.

To wash down all of the sweet and savory treats, you can also find a holiday tea calendar. This calendar comes with 12 different teas for $75 or 24 different teas for $150. Each tea bag makes an entire pot. So, cuddle up by a fire or turn on a holiday movie with a delicious, warm cup of tea.

Holiday Tea Advent Calendar, Sipsby.com, Oct. 27 (Sipsby.com)

For those who are 21+, there are countless options for fun adult friendly advent calendars. Wine, beer, vodka, seltzer, whiskey, or any other alcoholic drinks you can think of. Drink responsibly!

If you want something fun to do with kids or even by yourself, a science calendar might be for you. “National Geographic” has released a rocks and fossils advent calendar for $39.99 that is a fun and interactive way to get involved in STEM. There are 13 fun experiments and 11 different specimens to uncover for 24 days of science fun, and on day 24, a mini dig brick that hold a piece of fool’s gold.

You could go to Target for the Shocking Science Tricks calendar that is also $39.99. Step-by-step guides to 24 different experiments in physics, illusions, robotics and chemistry tricks.

Journey through a whole new world of 24 stories from your favorite Disney princesses. Small paper-back books for princess lovers young and old. You cand this calendar on Amazon for $28.79.

Don’t forget your favorite four legged friends! Head over to Chewy.com for special cat and dog holiday treats. For $29.99 and $18.99 respectively, treat your pet to a delicious surprise or fun new toy.

After all this shopping you might need some time to relax. It’s a bit pricey, but Lush has a $300 product featuring 25 days of full-size festive fizzers, jolly shower gels, boisterous bubble bars and more. What a way to wind down all December!

What is your favorite way to countdown to the holidays? Let us know in the comments.