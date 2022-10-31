Watch live: Ice sculptures in-progress at Moody Gardens in Galveston

A screen still from Ice Land Cam, as seen on Oct. 31, 2022.

HOUSTON – “Ice Land Cam” is live at Moody Gardens in Galveston.

You can watch the live cam here as the attraction’s ice sculptors work on the stunning icy displays for this year’s event with the theme, “Caribbean Christmas.”

The live stream on Monday shows some of the icy displays’ pieces already crafted, including green, purple, orange and pink undersea-looking plants and coral, crafted from massive blocks of ice. You can watch the craftspeople working with chainsaws throughout the day.

We’re excited to see what the black ice and piled orange pieces will bring to the display taking shape. R

ight now, the scene appears like a massive movie set with mountains of ice piled on on pallets. Several pipes, which appear to be used to keep the air chill, line the far wall as the workers slice and dice the ice, dressed in full winter wear. Temperatures in Galveston are in the 70s, but they appear ready for a below-zero tundra situation.

The Holiday in the Gardens event runs from Nov. 19, 2022 - Jan. 7, 2023. The gardens’ event includes Ice Land, Festival of Lights, Ice Skating Rink, Holiday 3D Films, Rudolph 4D, Arctic Slide, Train Rides, Star: the Dancing Tree of Light, Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show (Matinee, Evening & Dinner Shows), pictures with Santa, New Year’s Palooza, holiday dinners and nightly fireside s’mores.