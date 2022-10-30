74º

It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Photo Courtesy: Houston Marriott Marquis

HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!

Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street.

Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as many activities such as an interactive light experience, graffiti wall, more than 20 Instagrammable photo-ops, and more.

Texas Winter Lights will also have themed nights every week -- with movie night Thursdays and holiday sweater night on Fridays.

Tickets are between $25-$30 depending on the day for non-hotel guests Sunday through Thursday. Fridays and Saturdays are reserved for Marriott hotel guests only. Admission as a hotel guest is complimentary.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.

