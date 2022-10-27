Will this be the last time we ‘fall back’ for daylight saving time?

It’s about time to once again set clocks back, with Nov. 6 the latest installment of daylight saving time.

But this year, one big question is hovering over the nation as people prepare to adjust clocks: Is this the last time we’ll ever “fall back.”

In March, the U.S. Senate passed what is known as the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end the twice-a-year ritual of changing clocks by making one set time permanent after the nation springs forward again in March 2023.

In essence, next week would be the last ever time to fall back and the second-to-last time to ever change clocks again.

But not so fast.

The measure is anything but set in stone.

The bill still has to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden, and that process has appeared to hit a “brick wall,” according to a July article by the The Hill.

The article said fundamental disagreements with the language of the bill — such as whether daylight saving or standard should be the permanent time — and the House having other priorities are the main reasons why the Sunshine Protection Act has hit a snag.

When the bill was passed by the Senate, the White House declined to state its position on whether it supports the bill or not.

The fact that this is an election year isn’t helping matters, either, with new leadership and perspectives on the issue likely taking hold of Washington come January after November’s midterm elections.

For states in the northern half of the United States and countries in the northern hemisphere that endure cold winter months, having an extra hour of daylight at night in the summer allows people to further enjoy recreational activities such as walking in a park or downtown area, golfing, fishing, biking or hiking.

Daylight saving time can also be a moneymaker for businesses, according to NPR. There’s a theory that extra daylight gives people more incentive to go shopping on their way home from work. The article states that one of the biggest proponents of daylight saving time is various Chamber of Commerce offices.

On the other side, farmers have lobbied against daylight saving time in the past, saying that the lost hour of daylight in the morning disrupts getting crops to the market and makes it hard to adjust the body clocks of livestock, according to the website Simply Grazin.’

In addition, southern states that have hotter summers generally prefer to have an hour less of daylight during those months.

There are also reports that on the Monday following daylight saving time for the spring, the risk of heart attacks and car accidents can increase due to the lost hour of sleep.

What is your thoughts on the Sunshine Protection Act? Let us know in the comments below.