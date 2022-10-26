World Series 101: How much do you really know about the Fall Classic?

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Houston Astros fan cheers during the seventh inning in Game 6 of the baseball team's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Game on! With our Houston Astros making yet another appearance, we thought we would test your knowledge on just how much you know about the Championship series.

Are you a tried and true baseball fan? Take the quiz below.

Want more Astros updates? Check out the latest here.