Leslie Jordan remembered: These are some of the most moving messages we found honoring the beloved actor

FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived." Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HOUSTON – Leslie Jordan died this week in a car crash at the age of 67.

Here are some of the remembrances of the actor that have us in stitches, tears and smiles. He is being remembered as a beloved southern gentleman, gay icon and pandemic warrior. How do you remember Jordan? Let us know in the comments.

Editor’s Note: the messages below may contain expletives -- from the posters and Jordan.

Sean Hayes, former “Will & Grace” co-star:

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Katie Couric remembers a great conversation and a touching story:

Leslie Jordan was kind enough to join me as a special guest on my book tour. That night, he shared this heartwarming story about his father, and the crowd was just as charmed and mesmerized by him as I was. Thank you for all the light you brought to the world, Leslie. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/PZcaaG9FQc — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 25, 2022

And a reference to that story featured in Couric’s post:

you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan pic.twitter.com/RsvXrUxfGL — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan literally held us together during the pandemic with “Well, shit… what are y’all doin?!” 🥺 — TD (@_tbeaux) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken today. Leslie Jordan, you were such a bright light and positive force for so many people. It is an honor that I was able to call you a friend and sing with you. Rest easy, sunshine. 💔👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/1xs0bJ902C — JAX (@Jax) October 24, 2022

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race tweeted this message: “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

Allison Janney wrote, “Oh Leslie, you brought such a light into all of our lives. Thank you for all of your stories, your humor, your kindness, joie de vivre and your friendship. RIP my friend.”

Mayim Bialik wrote, “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”

Megan Mullally, former “Will & Grace” co-star:

On living a life of service:

One of the last interviews with @thelesliejordan who we lost so tragically & unexpectedly today. We'd intended to air it next week. Instead we'll share it tomorrow in tribute to an extraordinary actor, a wonderfully funny man, & a most gentle human @CBSMornings #LeslieJordan pic.twitter.com/bZhD9pMKNc — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) October 25, 2022

“Heaven has a new angel”:

I am still in shock. Devastated. Everyone who has ever spent time with Leslie Jordan LOVED him. One of the funniest people I have ever worked with. Just a loving, thoughtful person and truly one of a kind. I just can’t believe he’s gone. Love you, Leslie. Heaven has a new angel. pic.twitter.com/B4FWK6odFv — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 25, 2022