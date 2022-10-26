67º

Leslie Jordan remembered: These are some of the most moving messages we found honoring the beloved actor

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived." Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Associated Press)

HOUSTON – Leslie Jordan died this week in a car crash at the age of 67.

Here are some of the remembrances of the actor that have us in stitches, tears and smiles. He is being remembered as a beloved southern gentleman, gay icon and pandemic warrior. How do you remember Jordan? Let us know in the comments.

Editor’s Note: the messages below may contain expletives -- from the posters and Jordan.

Sean Hayes, former “Will & Grace” co-star:

Katie Couric remembers a great conversation and a touching story:

And a reference to that story featured in Couric’s post:

RuPaul’s Drag Race tweeted this message: “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

Allison Janney wrote, “Oh Leslie, you brought such a light into all of our lives. Thank you for all of your stories, your humor, your kindness, joie de vivre and your friendship. RIP my friend.”

Mayim Bialik wrote, “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”

Megan Mullally, former “Will & Grace” co-star:

On living a life of service:

“Heaven has a new angel”:

