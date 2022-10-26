HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com will present dozens of political candidates with a chance to talk directly to voters in “Decision 2022: Straight Talk From The Candidates.”

The commercial-free program which will air in primetime features a number of races of high interest to the Houston area, including statewide races, U.S. congressional races, and Harris and Fort Bend County races.

Each participating candidate was asked to answer the question: “Why should voters cast their vote for you?”

KPRC 2 does not endorse any of the candidates.

The offices featured and the candidates invited to speak are all officially on the ballot, according to the Texas Secretary of State, and were chosen by an independent political analyst who verified the races are of high public interest and that the candidates are leading candidates in their respective races. The candidates who accepted the invitation to record at KPRC 2 had their messages air without any interruption.

NOTE: In this program, KPRC 2 gives candidates a unique chance to deliver an uninterrupted, unedited message to voters. Remarks made in this forum are not endorsed nor verified by the television station. KPRC 2 does not endorse any candidate running for public office. If a candidate’s message interests you, KPRC 2 encourages you to learn more by doing additional research so you can make the most informed decisions when you cast your ballot.

US House 7 - Johnny Teague and Lizzie Fletcher

US House 8 - Morgan Luttrell and Laura Jones

US House 18 - Carmen Maria Montiel and Sheila Jackson Lee

US House 38 - Wesley Hunt and Duncan Klussmann

Governor - Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke, Mark Tippetts and Delilah Barrios

Lt. Governor - Dan Patrick and Mike Collier

Attorney General - Ken Paxton and Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller - Glenn Hegar and Janet T. Dudding

Land Commissioner - Dawn Buckingham and Jay Kleberg

Agriculture Commissioner - Sid Miller and Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner - Wayne Christian and Luke Warford

Harris County Judge - Alexandra del Moral Mealer and Lina Hidalgo

Harris County District Clerk - Chris Daniel and Marilyn Burgess

Harris County Clerk - Stan Stanart and Teneshia Hudspeth

Harris County Treasurer - Kyle Scott and Carla L. Wyatt

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner - Jack Morman and Adrian Garica

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner - Jack Cagle and Lesley Briones

Fort Bend County Judge - Trever Nehls and K.P. George

Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

The League of Women Voters has also compiled a helpful guide for voters. You can view the English-language version here.