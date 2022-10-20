Dia de Los Muertos 2022: Celebrate at these 6 events in the Houston area

TAXCO, MEXICO - OCTOBER 30: Pecked paper flags are hung over the colonial plaza during the Day of the Dead celebrations on October 30, 2021 in Taxco de Alarcón, Mexico. Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos), a religious holiday combining the death veneration rituals of Pre-Hispanic cultures with the Catholic practice, is widely celebrated throughout all of Mexico. Based on the belief that the souls of the departed may come back to this world on that day, people gather to pray, eat, drink or play music, to remember friends or family members who have died and to support their souls on the spiritual journey. (Photo by Jan Sochor/Getty Images)

One time a year our departed comes back to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The two-day holiday observed on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 reunites the living and dead.

Here are six free ways to honor and celebrate your loved ones around Houston.

Dia de los Muertos at Discovery Green

Sunday Oct. 30 | 3 - 7 p.m.

Discovery Green | 1500 McKinney St, Houston

Discovery Green’s fifth annual festival invites visitors to celebrate their departed loved ones by placing images or recuerdos on the community altar. The festival will start with a viewing of Disney’s ‘Coco’ followed by live performances and music.

Day of the Dead Celebration

Sunday, Oct. 30 | Noon - 9 p.m.

Kemah Boardwalk | 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah

Enjoy an authentic Dia de los Muertos celebration at Kemah Boardwalk. The celebration will feature mariachi bands, sugar skulls, and much more.

Dia de los Muertos Cemetery Tour

Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4 to 6 p.m.

Historical Hollywood Cemetery | 3506 N. Main St, Houston

Bring your family and friends out to honor your loved ones and view the decorated graves at the Historical Hollywood Cemetery.

MECCA’S 22nd annual Dia de los Muertos Festival

Oct. 30 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1900 Kane St., Houston,

Honor your past and celebrate your future at MECA’S 22nd Annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival. Come enjoy traditional food, fine arts, and performances at this two-day event.

‘Dream with Alebrijes’ Fall Festival

Sunday, Nov. 6 | 1-6 p.m.

Museum of Fine Arts Houston | 1001 Bissonnet, Houston

Houstonians are invited to view a festival unlike any other -- six local Houston artists, including GONZO247 and Lizbeth Ortiz unveil their own alebrije sculptures that express their own culture and heritages. Admission is free for both festival and the museum.

‘Dia de Los Muertos’ at the Children’s Museum Houston

Nov. 5-6 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Children’s Museum Houston | 1500 Binz, Houston

Children’s Museum Houston will be transformed into a colorful ‘Land of the Dead’ in celebration of Day of the Dead. Children will enjoy art workshops, music, and much more.

