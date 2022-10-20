Dia de Los Muertos 2022: Celebrate at these 6 events in the Houston area

One time a year our departed comes back to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The two-day holiday observed on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 reunites the living and dead.
Here are six free ways to honor and celebrate your loved ones around Houston.
Dia de los Muertos at Discovery Green
Sunday Oct. 30 | 3 - 7 p.m.
Discovery Green | 1500 McKinney St, Houston
Discovery Green’s fifth annual festival invites visitors to celebrate their departed loved ones by placing images or recuerdos on the community altar. The festival will start with a viewing of Disney’s ‘Coco’ followed by live performances and music.
Day of the Dead Celebration
Sunday, Oct. 30 | Noon - 9 p.m.
Kemah Boardwalk | 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah
Enjoy an authentic Dia de los Muertos celebration at Kemah Boardwalk. The celebration will feature mariachi bands, sugar skulls, and much more.
Dia de los Muertos Cemetery Tour
Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4 to 6 p.m.
Historical Hollywood Cemetery | 3506 N. Main St, Houston
Bring your family and friends out to honor your loved ones and view the decorated graves at the Historical Hollywood Cemetery.
MECCA’S 22nd annual Dia de los Muertos Festival
Oct. 30 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1900 Kane St., Houston,
Honor your past and celebrate your future at MECA’S 22nd Annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival. Come enjoy traditional food, fine arts, and performances at this two-day event.
‘Dream with Alebrijes’ Fall Festival
Sunday, Nov. 6 | 1-6 p.m.
Museum of Fine Arts Houston | 1001 Bissonnet, Houston
Houstonians are invited to view a festival unlike any other -- six local Houston artists, including GONZO247 and Lizbeth Ortiz unveil their own alebrije sculptures that express their own culture and heritages. Admission is free for both festival and the museum.
‘Dia de Los Muertos’ at the Children’s Museum Houston
Nov. 5-6 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Children’s Museum Houston | 1500 Binz, Houston
Children’s Museum Houston will be transformed into a colorful ‘Land of the Dead’ in celebration of Day of the Dead. Children will enjoy art workshops, music, and much more.
