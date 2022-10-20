8 tips to winterize your home

Cooler weather is coming, and that means it’s time to prepare your home for winter - both inside and out.

That’s just one of topics featured in this week’s episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang.”

In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside some of the hottest listings in Houston real estate right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.

Here’s what else you’ll see in this episode:

How to declutter even your messiest rooms

Inside one of the featured properties on this year’s AIA Houston Homes Tour

Title policy - what is it, and who pays for it?

Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” streams Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and again Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

There are THREE ways you can watch.