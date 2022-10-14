It’s a ‘grande’ new way to fly: Check out this new Starbucks and Delta loyalty program

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two of America’s largest corporations announced on Wednesday a partnership that had a lot of travelers around the country talking.

Delta and Starbucks announced a loyalty partnership program that allows people to link their rewards programs with each entity.

Customers in the U.S. who link Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs will earn one mile on every $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks.

When enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, on that day they can earn double Stars on eligible purchases at Starbucks.

Between now and Dec. 31, customers who link their accounts will earn 500 miles, and, once a qualifying purchase is made, 150 Stars.

Delta also announced that Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles members can select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.

