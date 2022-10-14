‘A real discovery’: Queen releases ‘forgotten’ single nearly 30 years after lead singer’s death

Legendary rock band Queen released a brand new single on Thursday, nearly 30 years after lead singer Freddie Mercury’s death.

According to USA Today, the band unveiled their new song “Face It Alone” with never-before-heard lyrics from the frontman himself. The song was originally recorded in 1988, but drummer Roger Taylor said the band “kinda forgotten it.”

“There it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Face It Alone” will be issued to the band’s collector’s box set, which is set to release on Friday, Nov. 18, USA Today reported. The set will include six unreleased songs.

