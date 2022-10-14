85º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

‘A real discovery’: Queen releases ‘forgotten’ single nearly 30 years after lead singer’s death

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Music, Queen, Freddie Mercury
Queen - Freddie Mercury, Queen - Freddie Mercury (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images) (Brian Rasic, Getty Images)

Legendary rock band Queen released a brand new single on Thursday, nearly 30 years after lead singer Freddie Mercury’s death.

According to USA Today, the band unveiled their new song “Face It Alone” with never-before-heard lyrics from the frontman himself. The song was originally recorded in 1988, but drummer Roger Taylor said the band “kinda forgotten it.”

“There it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Face It Alone” will be issued to the band’s collector’s box set, which is set to release on Friday, Nov. 18, USA Today reported. The set will include six unreleased songs.

To listen to the new single, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email