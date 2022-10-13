Eggo Nog exists now. Will you try it? 🧇

Just in time for fall and the upcoming holiday season, Eggo has announced the launch of their all new Eggo Nog.

The Eggo-inspired cream liqueur is described as “a decadent rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes,” perfect for when the kids are asleep, and adults get to have a little relaxation time.

“The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director for Eggo, in a press statement. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L’Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

The adult-only treat will be available starting this holiday season. You must be 21+ to purchase. To find out where to by Eggo Nog, visit Sugarlands.com/EggoNog