🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇

RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021.

The Richmond family is all about holiday décor.

While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.

Here’s a look at his almost-finished house. We know -- almost-finished.🎃 This guy!

Chris Kalvert's home in Richmond, Texas, decked out for Halloween. (Chris Kalvert)

Kalvert checked in with us later and shared these updated photos of the now-finished house:

Chris Calvert's Pecan Grove home decked out for Halloween 2022. (Chris Kalvert)

We decided to have a little fun with the photos Kalvert shared with us. Take a look at this handy little slider we made of his Christmas display in 2021 on the left and his current Halloween display. So much joy packed into one little slider, no? We’re hard-pressed to pick a favorite with as much as we love all the holidays. So much holiday joy packed into one place.

