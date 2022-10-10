Man sues makers of Texas Pete hot sauce because it’s...not made in Texas (gasp!)

HOUSTON – A man has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce, claiming the product is not actually made in Texas.

In a report from USA Today, California resident Phillip White purchased a bottle of the hot sauce in September of last year, believing that the sauce was actually made in Texas.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, the sauce was branded as “Texas Pete” but White claimed there is “surprising(ly) nothing Texas about them,” and the ingredients are “sourced outside the state of Texas, at a factory in North Carolina.”

It is officially fall, ya'll. You know what that means? 👀 Time to start getting warm—really warm. pic.twitter.com/wt8xoDFojG — Texas Pete Hot Sauce (@TexasPete) September 22, 2022

A marketing adviser told USA Today that the company’s founder landed on Texas Pete because of the state’s “reputation for spicy cuisine,” and a nod to his son’s nickname.

However, White disagreed. He alleged in the lawsuit that the makers “knowingly capitalized consumers’ desire to partake in the culture and authentic cuisine of one of the most prideful states of America.”

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including White’s attorneys, are asking the parent company of Texas Pete, T.W. Garner Food Co. to pay for damages and change the brand name.

